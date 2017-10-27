Junaid Khan lynching case: CBI tells court it cannot take over probe
The court was hearing arguments on a plea by Junaid Khan’s father, who wants an independent investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday that it cannot take over the investigation of the murder of Junaid Khan, as the case was “at a crucial stage”, The Indian Express reported.
The 16-year-old Khan was killed by a mob in a train on June 22. The mob allegedly called Khan and his brothers “beef-eaters” and “anti-nationals”. Khan’s father (pictured above) had asked for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe. The case is currently being heard by a trial court in Faridabad.
On Wednesday, the central agency told the court the state police of Haryana was equipped to investigate the case. “The case has, in fact, been chargesheeted by Haryana Police,” CBI’s counsel Sumeet Goel told a bench of Justice Rajan Gupta.
The bureau also said the case did not meet Supreme Court-issued guidelines for transfer from the state police, and that it was already burdened with other cases given to it by courts and state governments.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways) Mohinder Singh told the court that a “secret informer” had told the police about Khan’s father allegedly asking for Rs 2 crore and three acres of land from the accused to settle the matter – an issue that came up during the previous hearing.
The family has denied the claim and described it as a “rumour” and an “attempt to put pressure” on them.
Meawhile, the trial court in Faridabad which is hearing the case at present recorded accounts from five prosecution witnesses. It will hear the case again on November 27, 28 and 29, The Indian Express reported.