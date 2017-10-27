The big news: NGT pulls up officials over pollution crisis in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A voter turnout of 28.6% was recorded till 12 pm in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, and I-T officials raided Jaya TV office in Chennai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air quality in Delhi still ‘severe’, NGT pulls up AAP government for rising levels of pollution: At least 41 trains to Delhi have been delayed and 10 were cancelled.
- Voter turnout of 28.6% recorded till 12 pm in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Congress’ Virbhadra Singh is up against the BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal for the chief ministerial post.
- Income Tax officials raid Jaya TV office and other places in Chennai following claims of tax evasion: The company is owned by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and run by her nephew Vivek Jayaraman.
- Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions.
- CBI wants Class 11 student of Ryan International School to reconstruct crime scene in the Gurugram murder case: The victim’s family demanded that the arrested student be tried as an adult.
- Sebi penalises Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s company and other firms for unfair trade practices: The market regulator has imposed a Rs 6.9-crore fine on 22 accused entities.
- Supreme Court to hear plea challenging IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as CBI director: The matter will be heard in the top court on November 13.
- Income Tax officials asked Congress’s DK Shivakumar to join BJP, claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: The tax personnel had asked the state’s energy minister to join the saffron party to ‘avoid nuisances’ like the raids, the chief minister alleged.
- DMK will never join hands with BJP, Stalin says at ‘Black Day’ protest in Madurai: The party is ideologically against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies, DMK’s working president Stalin said.
- CBI tells court it cannot take over the Junaid Khan lynching case: The court was hearing arguments on a plea by Junaid Khan’s father, who wants an independent investigation.