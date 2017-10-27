quick reads

The big news: NGT pulls up officials over pollution crisis in Delhi, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A voter turnout of 28.6% was recorded till 12 pm in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, and I-T officials raided Jaya TV office in Chennai.

by 
IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Air quality in Delhi still ‘severe’, NGT pulls up AAP government for rising levels of pollution: At least 41 trains to Delhi have been delayed and 10 were cancelled.  
  2. Voter turnout of 28.6% recorded till 12 pm in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Congress’ Virbhadra Singh is up against the BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal for the chief ministerial post.
  3. Income Tax officials raid Jaya TV office and other places in Chennai following claims of tax evasion: The company is owned by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and run by her nephew Vivek Jayaraman.  
  4. Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions. 
  5. CBI wants Class 11 student of Ryan International School to reconstruct crime scene in the Gurugram murder case: The victim’s family demanded that the arrested student be tried as an adult. 
  6. Sebi penalises Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s company and other firms for unfair trade practices: The market regulator has imposed a Rs 6.9-crore fine on 22 accused entities.  
  7. Supreme Court to hear plea challenging IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as CBI director: The matter will be heard in the top court on November 13.  
  8. Income Tax officials asked Congress’s DK Shivakumar to join BJP, claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: The tax personnel had asked the state’s energy minister to join the saffron party to ‘avoid nuisances’ like the raids, the chief minister alleged.  
  9. DMK will never join hands with BJP, Stalin says at ‘Black Day’ protest in Madurai: The party is ideologically against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies, DMK’s working president Stalin said. 
  10. CBI tells court it cannot take over the Junaid Khan lynching case: The court was hearing arguments on a plea by Junaid Khan’s father, who wants an independent investigation.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.