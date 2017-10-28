Entertainment News

Former TV anchor accuses Kevin Spacey of getting her 18-year-old son drunk, assaulting him

The actor has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s upcoming ‘All the Money in the World’.

Former TV news anchor Heather Unruh accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son in 2016. At a press conference on Wednesday, Unruh alleged that the actor had bought her son “drink after drink” at a restaurant in Massachusetts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spacey then allegedly put his hands inside Unruh’s son’s pants.

Unruh is the latest to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, after at least 10 others, including Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, 8 employees of Netflix’s Kevin Spacey-starrer House of Cards, Richard Drefuss’ son Harry, came forward with allegations of harassment.

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said at the press conference. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

Unruh said that her son is still reeling from the after-effects of the assault. “Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man,” Unruh said. “It harmed him and it cannot be undone. While he has tried his best to deal with it, as he says, it’s always there and it continues to bother him.”

The family has now filed a police complaint against the actor and a criminal investigation is underway. Unruh said that she knew of another man who had been assaulted by Spacey but did not wish to name the victim and that she hoped to see the actor in prison.

In the wake of a series of allegations against Spacey, Netflix has dropped the actor from the sixth and final season of House of Cards and has also stalled the production of the biopic on Gore Vidal, which was to feature Spacey. Director Ridley Scott will reportedly replace Spacey with Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer in his upcoming thriller All the Money in the World. The film is scheduled to be released on December 22. Spacey is seeking “evaluation and treatment” in light of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, his spokesperson said.

