Supreme Court asks CBI if Karti Chidambaram can be allowed to travel abroad

The court asked the central agency what conditions can be put in place to ensure he returns from a trip to London.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation if Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, could be allowed to travel abroad for a few a days and what conditions can be imposed on him to ensure that he returns, ANI reported.

Karti Chidambaram had moved the court as the government has issued a lookout circular against him – preventing him from travelling abroad – in connection with the INX Media case. The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals granted to INX Media in 2007 to receive funds worth Rs 305 crore from abroad.

The court will hear his plea again on November 16.

In his plea, Karti Chidambaram said he has to visit Cambridge for a lecture on November 10. On November 11 and 12, he has to attend a meeting of the Association of Tennis Professionals in London, according to The Hindu. He has also asked for permission to make a second trip in December for his daughter’s admission to Cambridge.

On October 4, the CBI had alleged that Karti Chidambaram had used his foreign visits earlier this year to tamper with evidence in the case. Again during a hearing on November 6, the CBI reiterated itself. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud then asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place confidential CBI documents before it on November 9, according to the Financial Express.

