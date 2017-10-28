The business wrap: Insurance regulator makes Aadhaar linking mandatory, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Tata Motors’ net profit grew three times in the second quarter, and Indian markets snapped a two-day losing streak.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions.
- Tata Motors’ net profit surges three times year-on-year in July-September quarter: The strong growth was led by the better-than-expected performance of its United Kingdom subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.
- Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak ahead of GST Council meeting: The top gainers on the BSE were Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.
- Uber ties up with Nasa to make flying taxis possible, plans to launch services in US, Europe by 2023: The company said it would begin testing such cars in Los Angeles by 2020.
- Sebi fines Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s family, 21 other entities for unfair trade practices: The market regulator has imposed a Rs 6.9-crore fine on 22 accused entities.
- Goldman Sachs to appoint 33 Indians as managing directors from January 1, 2018: A total of 509 employees will be promoted to the post.
- Salaries in India to rise 10% in 2018, says study: India’s projected salary rise for 2018 is the highest in the Asia-Pacific region.