The big news: Odd-even scheme will return to Delhi next week, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Himachal polls saw a 74% turnout, and the CBI will ask the juvenile accused in the Ryan school murder case to reconstruct the crime scene.
A look at the headlines right now:
- As air quality stays ‘severe’, Delhi decides to bring back odd-even scheme from November 13 to 17: Meanwhile, the Punjab CM asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a meeting of chief ministers to find a solution to the crisis.
- Nearly 74% voters turn up on election day in Himachal Pradesh: The Assembly elections featured as many as 338 candidates trying their luck on 68 constituencies.
- CBI wants Class 11 student suspect to reconstruct crime scene in Gurugram murder case: While the student has confessed to the crime, the Gurugram police now says it never declared the bus conductor the culprit.
- Syrian Army declares victory over Islamic State, captures last urban stronghold: The terror group, however, still controls some villages and desert areas near Albu Kamal.
- Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions.
- Over 100 people killed in Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam’s 12th major storm this year: It made landfall on Saturday, destroying more than 1.2 lakh houses and 2.5 lakh hectares of farmland.
- Supreme Court to hear plea challenging IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as CBI director: The matter will be heard in the top court on November 13.
- China can fix the North Korea problem quickly and easily, says US President Donald Trump in Beijing: He blamed the previous administrations for the ‘very unfair’ trade surplus China enjoys with the US.
- At least 27 people killed after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Punjab province: The passengers were travelling to Raiwind, near Lahore, to attend an annual congregation of an Islamic missionary movement.
- Uber ties up with Nasa to make flying taxis possible, plans to launch services in US, Europe by 2023: The company said it would begin testing such cars in Los Angeles by 2020.