The big news: Delhi brings back odd-even scheme as air quality deteriorates, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The police said the bus conductor was never declared the culprit in Gurugram murder case, and the Himachal Pradesh polls had a 74% turnout.
A look at the headlines right now:
- As air quality stays ‘severe’, Delhi decides to bring back odd-even scheme from November 13 to 17: The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Centre and governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
- Police commissioner says they had never declared bus conductor the culprit in Gurugram school murder case: Sandeep Khirwar said their investigation was ‘based on the physical evidence’ they ‘had at hand’ when Ashok Kumar was arrested.
- Nearly 74% voters turn up on election day in Himachal Pradesh: The Assembly elections featured as many as 338 candidates trying their luck on 68 constituencies.
- Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions.
- Twitter pauses its blue tick verification process, says the system is broken: The company said the blue tick was meant to authenticate identity and voice, but now it is interpreted as an indicator of importance.
- Terror charges against Zakir Naik ‘out of context’, says Malaysian deputy prime minister: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his officers had not found any ‘terror-related elements’ in the Islamic preacher’s talks.
- Syrian Army declares victory over Islamic State, captures last urban stronghold: The terror group, however, still controls some villages and desert areas near Albu Kamal.
- Saudi Arabia says it has detained 208 people in anti-corruption crackdown: The personal bank accounts of the ‘persons of interest’ in the investigation have been suspended.
- Over 100 people killed in Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam’s 12th major storm this year: It made landfall on Saturday, destroying more than 1.2 lakh houses and 2.5 lakh hectares of farmland.
- Over 1.3 lakh Indians booked tickets to Mars, says Nasa: As many as 24.2 lakh people worldwide have submitted their names for the space agency’s InSight mission.