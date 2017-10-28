Entertainment News

Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct, premiere of his film ‘I Love You, Daddy’ cancelled

Five female comedians accuse CK of unsolicited masturbation in a ‘New York Times’ report.

by 
Louis CK/Via YouTube

American comedian Louis CK has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report. The female comedians describe similar incidents, where the comedian either asked if he could masturbate in front of them, or proceeded to do so without seeking their consent.

Earlier in the day, the New York City premiere of CK’s new film I Love You, Daddy was cancelled when rumours of the upcoming newspaper expose began to circulate. The distributors are reportedly reviewing their release plans for the film, which revolves around a television writer-producer whose daughter falls in love with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov told the New York Times that Louis CK invited them to his room after a late-night show and asked them if he could show them his penis. Writer Abby Schachner said that she could hear CK masturbating when she called him to invite her to one of her shows in 2003. Six years later, in 2009, he reportedly sent her a message on Facebook apologising for his actions. “I remember thinking what a repulsive person I was being by responding the way that I did,” he wrote.

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that the comedian asked her he could masturbate in front of her when they appeared together in a television pilot in 2009. He sent her an e-mail in 2015 apologising for his actions, she said. Although the comedian seems to have accepted the inappropriateness of his actions in private, he has consistently denied such allegations in public.

“Now, after years of unsubstantiated rumors about Louis C.K. masturbating in front of associates, women are coming forward to describe what they experienced,” the report says. “Even amid the current burst of sexual misconduct accusations against powerful men, the stories about Louis C.K. stand out because he has so few equals in comedy.”

CK wrote for several comedians, including David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Dana Carvey, and Chris Rock. He has directed Tomorrow Night (1998) and Pootie Tang (2001) and has appeared in the films The Invention of Lying (2009), Blue Jasmine (2013), and Trumbo (2015).

The comedian is yet to comment on the allegations against him. However, FX Networks, which has produced five shows with him in the past eight years, including his Emmy-award winning Louie, responded to the Times report. “FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace,” their statement said. “That said, the matter is currently under review.”

CK has also been dropped from HBO’s autism special Night of Too Many Stars, which will be aired on November 18, Deadline reported. The network has also removed CK’s past work, including his 2006 series Lucky Louie and specials such as Oh My God, from its on-demand services.

Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur has apologised for casting the comedian in a recurring role on the show. “Misogyny is a cancer,” he said in a Tweet. “Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated.” Schur added that he was sure he had heard about the rumours of CK’s misconduct before he appeared on six episodes in the show.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.