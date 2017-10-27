quick reads

The big news: Air quality in North India remains severe for the fourth day, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: SC rejected a plea to declare Hindus a minority in 7 states, and Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in Karnataka amid high security.

Dominique Faget/AFP PHOTO

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Air quality still in ‘severe’ category in Delhi, several North Indian cities: Schools stayed shut and the Delhi government said it will implement the odd-even scheme from next week as smog enveloped the region.  
  2. Supreme Court turns down plea to give Hindus in seven states and one Union Territory minority status: The court told the petitioner to approach the National Commission for Minorities.  
  3. Tipu Jayanti celebrated amid tight security in Karnataka, Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district: Protestors pelted stones at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri town.  
  4. Padmavati will not be banned in Rajasthan, assures Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria: The sentiments of communities depicted in the movie will also be taken care of, the minister added.  
  5. JNU fines four students for cooking and eating biryani near administration block, say reports: The students have been ordered to pay the fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.  
  6. Father of victim in Jisha rape and murder case found dead near his home in Kerala: His death comes as the court began a final hearing of the rape and murder case of Jisha.  
  7. US will no longer tolerate ‘chronic trade abuses’, Donald Trump says at economic summit in Vietnam: He added that the US is ready to sign bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that will abide by the principles of fair and reciprocal trade.
  8. Former nurse in Germany may have killed at least 100 patients, say police: Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life for trying to play the hero by injecting fatal doses of heart medication to two patients and then attempting to revive them.  
  9. Congress-ruled states demand major GST overhaul, ask for highest tax rate at 18%: The party leaders said a lot of items of mass consumption are in the 28% slab.  
  10. Travel website TripAdvisor to flag hotels where cases of sexual assault have been reported: Business listings will not be removed from the portal regardless of the number of complaints, the company said.  
Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.