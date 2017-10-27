The big news: Air quality in North India remains severe for the fourth day, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC rejected a plea to declare Hindus a minority in 7 states, and Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in Karnataka amid high security.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air quality still in ‘severe’ category in Delhi, several North Indian cities: Schools stayed shut and the Delhi government said it will implement the odd-even scheme from next week as smog enveloped the region.
- Supreme Court turns down plea to give Hindus in seven states and one Union Territory minority status: The court told the petitioner to approach the National Commission for Minorities.
- Tipu Jayanti celebrated amid tight security in Karnataka, Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district: Protestors pelted stones at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri town.
- Padmavati will not be banned in Rajasthan, assures Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria: The sentiments of communities depicted in the movie will also be taken care of, the minister added.
- JNU fines four students for cooking and eating biryani near administration block, say reports: The students have been ordered to pay the fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.
- Father of victim in Jisha rape and murder case found dead near his home in Kerala: His death comes as the court began a final hearing of the rape and murder case of Jisha.
- US will no longer tolerate ‘chronic trade abuses’, Donald Trump says at economic summit in Vietnam: He added that the US is ready to sign bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that will abide by the principles of fair and reciprocal trade.
- Former nurse in Germany may have killed at least 100 patients, say police: Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life for trying to play the hero by injecting fatal doses of heart medication to two patients and then attempting to revive them.
- Congress-ruled states demand major GST overhaul, ask for highest tax rate at 18%: The party leaders said a lot of items of mass consumption are in the 28% slab.
- Travel website TripAdvisor to flag hotels where cases of sexual assault have been reported: Business listings will not be removed from the portal regardless of the number of complaints, the company said.