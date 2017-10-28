GST Council meet: Tax rates on 177 goods lowered, only 50 items now under 28% slab

The Goods and Services Council, during a meeting in Guwahati on Friday, lowered tax rates on 177 goods and kept only 50 products under the highest tax slab of 28%. These include air conditioners, washing machines, paints and cement.

“There were 227 items in the 28% slab.” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, according to News18. “It was recommended that the list be cut short to include 62 items. But, the GST Council has further pruned 12 more items.”

The Goods and Services Tax has five slabs – no tax, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. The items that were excluded from the highest tax slab include several products of daily use. Chocolate, chewing gum, aftershave, beauty products, powder, detergent and marble will now fall under the 18% slab, Modi said.

“The goods used by the common man have been removed from the 28% slab,” he said. “Only luxury goods and items such as tobacco and cigarettes are in the 28% slab.”

This could cost the government Rs 20,000 crore in revenue, Modi said, according to NDTV.

Chairing 23rd meeting of the GST Council in Guwahati, November 10, 2017 pic.twitter.com/8GigvDtlaW — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 10, 2017

The GST meeting will be path-breaking, many crucial decisions in favour of traders, manufacturers and consumers will be taken,” Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.

The GST Council has been meeting every month since the new indirect tax regime was launched on July 1. The GST Council is headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.