air pollution

NGT bars return of odd-even scheme in Delhi till government proves it curbs pollution

The tribunal rebuked the administration for not tackling the problem over the past year.

by 

In a major setback to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in New Delhi, the National Green Tribunal on Friday barred it from implementing the odd-even scheme till it proves that the measure would be useful, News18 reported.

The Delhi government had announced on Thursday that it will implement its odd-even policy for vehicles from November 13 to November 17 in an effort to reduce the dense smog that has enveloped the Capital since Tuesday.

If the government cannot prove that the scheme has reduced pollution, the National Green Tribunal said it will stay the move. The tribunal will continue hearing the matter on Saturday.

The tribunal added that the government should have introduced this scheme earlier if it had wanted to, according to ANI. “When situation is improving, the government is trying to implement it...This will now inconvenience people,” it said.

The odd-even scheme helps cut traffic on the roads by prohibiting cars and bikes from plying based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits ply on odd dates, the others are allowed on even dates. The Arvind Kejriwal government has implemented it twice in 2016, once from January 1 to January 15, and between April 15 and April 30.

The tribunal told the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday that the Supreme Court had not specifically asked it to implement the odd-even scheme. The court had suggested a hundred measures and asked the government to implement them, it said.

“You haven’t implemented 99 measures, but want just one,” said the bench. “You had one year to prepare, but you did nothing. This is irresponsible attitude.”

“How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity? Odd-even formula can’t be imposed like this,” the tribunal told the government. Red lights that were ordered to fixed still haven’t been, it said, adding that it leads to traffic congestion. “This case is more important than any other...If we expose our children to this kind of air, we are committing the biggest sin.”

The National Green Tribunal also reprimanded the Punjab government for not tackling the menace of crop burning. “Tell us what is being done on crop burning or be prepared to face strict punishment,” it said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.