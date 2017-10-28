The big news: 178 items cheaper after GST Council moves them to 18% slab, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The odd-even scheme was barred from being enforced in Delhi, and Pune University rules say only vegetarians are eligible for a gold medal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GST Council lowers tax rates on 178 items, only 50 goods now under 28% slab: However, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called for a “Genuine Simple Tax” and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said Arun Jaitley had not “applied his mind” to the tax.
- NGT bars return of odd-even scheme in Delhi till government proves it curbs pollution: Pawan Hans agreed to help the AAP government sprinkle water aerially over the city to settle pollutants.
- Only vegetarians, non-drinkers will be eligible for gold medal, says Pune University rule book: The university registrar said they were only following terms set by the donors who fund the award.
- Industrial output growth declined to 3.8% in September: While the mining sector grew at 7.9% year on year, the corresponding figure for the manufacturing and electricity sectors was 3.4% each.
- Mamata Banerjee met Saradha boss several times, claims Mukul Roy at his first rally for BJP: The former Trinamool Congress leader also accused the West Bengal chief minister of ignoring dengue deaths in the state.
- ‘India has achieved astounding growth,’ says Donald Trump: The US president also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing the country and all of its people together.
- New Home Ministry wing will focus on tackling terror and online radicalisation: In a rejig, it merged a few departments and also created a new division to handle cyber security threats.
- Anti-Aadhaar activists urge citizens to switch off mobile phones for half-an-hour on Saturday: They plan to submit a petition to the PMO, demanding that the the Centre stop asking people to link the identity card to various services.
- Kashmiri Pandits meet Centre’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, seek fresh inquiry into killings: Sharma arrived in Jammu on Thursday for the second leg of his five-day visit to the state.
- Former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay elected Unesco chief: Fifty-eight members of the Unesco’s executive board had nominated her to the post of director general in October.