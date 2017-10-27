The big news: NGT will decide fate of odd-even scheme on Saturday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Class 11 student of the Gurugram school was the CBI’s key suspect, and 178 items got cheaper after the GST Council moved them to 18% slab.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NGT bars return of odd-even scheme in Delhi till government proves it curbs pollution: Pawan Hans agreed to help the AAP government sprinkle water aerially over the city to settle pollutants.
- Class 11 student was CBI’s main suspect from the beginning: According to a Haryana court order, the agency had raided the teenager’s house on September 29 and seized a few articles and documents.
- GST Council lowers tax rates on 178 items, only 50 goods now under 28% slab: However, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called for a “Genuine Simple Tax” and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said Arun Jaitley had not “applied his mind” to the tax.
- Only vegetarians, non-drinkers will be eligible for gold medal, says Pune University rule book: The university registrar said they were only following terms set by the donors who fund the award.
- Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife ‘on humanitarian grounds’: The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it had informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
- Anti-Aadhaar activists urge citizens to switch off their mobile phones for 30 minutes on Saturday: They have urged people to protest against the rule making it mandatory to link the number with various services, including mobile numbers.
- Industrial output growth declined to 3.8% in September: While the mining sector grew at 7.9% year on year, the corresponding figure for the manufacturing and electricity sectors was 3.4% each.
- Former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay elected Unesco chief: Fifty-eight members of the Unesco’s executive board had nominated her to the post of director general in October.
- Centre criticises UN special rapporteur’s ‘factually incorrect’ comments on Swachh Bharat Mission: The government also denounced Leo Heller’s statement that Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses – the campaign’s symbol – should be replaced with the ‘human rights lens’.
- Google celebrates women’s labour movement leader Anasuya Sarabhai’s 132nd birthday with a doodle: Sarabhai had founded the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association, India’s oldest union of textile workers, in 1920.