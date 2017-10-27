quick reads

The big news: NGT will decide fate of odd-even scheme on Saturday, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Class 11 student of the Gurugram school was the CBI’s key suspect, and 178 items got cheaper after the GST Council moved them to 18% slab.

by 
Sushil Kumar/HT Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. NGT bars return of odd-even scheme in Delhi till government proves it curbs pollution: Pawan Hans agreed to help the AAP government sprinkle water aerially over the city to settle pollutants.
  2. Class 11 student was CBI’s main suspect from the beginning: According to a Haryana court order, the agency had raided the teenager’s house on September 29 and seized a few articles and documents.  
  3. GST Council lowers tax rates on 178 items, only 50 goods now under 28% slab: However, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called for a “Genuine Simple Tax” and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said Arun Jaitley had not “applied his mind” to the tax.
  4. Only vegetarians, non-drinkers will be eligible for gold medal, says Pune University rule book: The university registrar said they were only following terms set by the donors who fund the award.
  5. Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife ‘on humanitarian grounds’: The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it had informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.  
  6. Anti-Aadhaar activists urge citizens to switch off their mobile phones for 30 minutes on Saturday: They have urged people to protest against the rule making it mandatory to link the number with various services, including mobile numbers.  
  7. Industrial output growth declined to 3.8% in September: While the mining sector grew at 7.9% year on year, the corresponding figure for the manufacturing and electricity sectors was 3.4% each.
  8. Former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay elected Unesco chief: Fifty-eight members of the Unesco’s executive board had nominated her to the post of director general in October.
  9. Centre criticises UN special rapporteur’s ‘factually incorrect’ comments on Swachh Bharat Mission: The government also denounced Leo Heller’s statement that Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses – the campaign’s symbol – should be replaced with the ‘human rights lens’.  
  10. Google celebrates women’s labour movement leader Anasuya Sarabhai’s 132nd birthday with a doodle: Sarabhai had founded the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association, India’s oldest union of textile workers, in 1920.  
While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

