Did you take lieutenant governor’s permission to implement odd-even scheme, NGT asks Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Saturday asked the Delhi government to explain the rationale behind implementing the odd-even scheme to combat the rising pollution levels in the national Capital, reported ANI. A special hearing on the matter is underway.

Observing that its patience shouldn’t be tested, the tribunal asked the Delhi government why no action was taken despite statistics showing that rain leads to a fall in pollution levels.

The panel, headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar, also asked Delhi government to “show the letter on the basis of which this decision was taken, and whether the lieutenant governor’s approval was taken for the same”.

It asked the government’s counsel Tarunvir Kehar why it was not implemented when the air quality was worse.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the air quality in the Capital would improve from Saturday. They expect the wind speed to pick up and thus help disperse the pollutants. “We expect wind speed of 19-20 kilometres per hour from Saturday afternoon,” said an IMD official, according to The Indian Express. “The temperature is not expected to be too low either and we expect a marked improvement in air quality starting Saturday.”

NGT to Delhi government: So we should assume that the government is sure of the odd even scheme's benefit, and of no inconvenience taking place to the citizens? — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The panel had on Friday barred the Aam Aadmi Party-led government from implementing the scheme till it proved that the measure would work. It had also asked the government to provide details of the air quality during the previous implementation of the scheme.

“Give us figures on how much cars contribute to the total air pollution of the city...also give us figures on how much one diesel-run heavy vehicle pollutes when compared to petrol cars,” the NGT had said.

The Central Pollution Control Board last year told the tribunal that there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme caused a decline in vehicular pollution in the region, Hindustan Times reported.

The panel had earlier criticised the government for “playing with people’s life”, PTI reported, and banned construction and industrial activities, and entry of trucks into the National Capital Region. “You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do,” the tribunal said. “You [officials] go to the hospital and see what kind of trouble people are facing.”