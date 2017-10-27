Common sense has prevailed, P Chidambaram says a day after GST Council reduces tax on 178 items

The Congress on Saturday said common sense had prevailed after the Goods and Services Tax Council lowered tax rates on 178 items from 28% to 18%, and called for a structural change in the tax system.

It has taken “4 months and 10 days for common sense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit,” former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, sarcastically adding that the Finance Ministry “must be complimented for ‘improving’ macro-economic situation” in this period.

On Friday, just after the Goods and Services Tax Council announced its changes, Chidambaram had tweeted a “thank you” to Gujarat, indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government lowered the taxes in an effort to appease the poll-bound state. The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

4 months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' macro-economic situation in 4 months and 10 days! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

Thank you Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Earlier in the day, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called for a structural change in the tax system during an election rally in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, reported ANI.

On Friday, the GST Council announced that it had decided to lower the rates levied on 177 goods and kept only 50 products under the highest tax slab of 28%. These include air conditioners, washing machines, paints and cement. Chocolate, chewing gum, aftershave, beauty products, powder, detergent and marble now fall under the 18% slab.

The GST has five tax slabs – no tax, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%.

Magar abhi hum khush nahin hain, abhi hum rukenge nahi. Hindustan ko 5 alag alag tax nahin chahiye, ek tax chahiye, GST mein structural badlav chahiye: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/HyX2ivOt5D — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The Congress leader, who had on Friday asked the government to simplify the tax system and make GST a ‘Genuine Simple Tax’, said the credit for the Goods and Services Tax Council’s decision to lower the tax rates should go to the people of the country and the Congress.

On Tuesday, he had promised during election rallies in Himachal Pradesh that the Congress would overhaul the new tax system if it is voted to power in the 2019 general election.