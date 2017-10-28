quick reads

The big news: NGT gives green signal to Delhi government’s odd-even policy, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Class 11 student of the Gurugram school was the CBI’s key suspect, and Chidambaram thanked Gujarat after GST Council reduced taxes.

  1. National Green Tribunal approves Delhi government’s odd-even policy, but no exemption for women and two-wheelers: The panel also asked the government to reconsider the plan to increase parking fees in Delhi by four times as it does not help the common man.  
  2. Class 11 student was CBI’s main suspect from the beginning in Gurugram school murder case: According to a Haryana court order, the agency had raided the teenager’s house on September 29 and seized a few articles and documents.  
  3. Common sense has prevailed, P Chidambaram says a day after GST Council reduces tax on 178 items: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a structural change to the system and said the Goods and Services Tax should be simplified.
  4. Congress likely to allot 20-25 seats to Hardik Patel’s outfit in Phase 1 of Gujarat polls, say reports: Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi is reportedly willing to consider fielding at least 50 candidates from the community.  
  5. 20 companies bid to complete Jaypee Infratech’s real estate projects: JSW Group, Vedanta Ltd, Lodha Group, Essel Group and Deutsche Bank are among the firms that have expressed interest.  
  6. Income Tax officials continue searches for third day at Jaya TV and other locations in Tamil Nadu: Jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala, her family, and their business associates are being investigated for alleged tax evasion.  
  7. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accuses Saudi Arabia of declaring war on Lebanon: The leader of the militant group said that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation was part of Riyadh’s effort to stoke sectarian tensions in Lebanon.  
  8. Australian government loses its majority after MP resigns over dual citizenship: The prime minister ruled out the possibility of a no-confidence motion, and claimed that independents in the lower House would support his government.  
  9. Arunachal Pradesh honours singer Bhupen Hazarika with a 10-foot statue in Bolung village: Sculpted by Biren Singh of Guwahati, it will be unveiled in early 2018.  
  10. Google celebrates women’s labour movement leader Anasuya Sarabhai’s 132nd birthday with a doodle: Sarabhai had founded the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association, India’s oldest union of textile workers, in 1920.  
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

