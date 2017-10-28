The big news: NGT gives green signal to Delhi government’s odd-even policy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Class 11 student of the Gurugram school was the CBI’s key suspect, and Chidambaram thanked Gujarat after GST Council reduced taxes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National Green Tribunal approves Delhi government’s odd-even policy, but no exemption for women and two-wheelers: The panel also asked the government to reconsider the plan to increase parking fees in Delhi by four times as it does not help the common man.
- Class 11 student was CBI’s main suspect from the beginning in Gurugram school murder case: According to a Haryana court order, the agency had raided the teenager’s house on September 29 and seized a few articles and documents.
- Common sense has prevailed, P Chidambaram says a day after GST Council reduces tax on 178 items: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a structural change to the system and said the Goods and Services Tax should be simplified.
- Congress likely to allot 20-25 seats to Hardik Patel’s outfit in Phase 1 of Gujarat polls, say reports: Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi is reportedly willing to consider fielding at least 50 candidates from the community.
- 20 companies bid to complete Jaypee Infratech’s real estate projects: JSW Group, Vedanta Ltd, Lodha Group, Essel Group and Deutsche Bank are among the firms that have expressed interest.
- Income Tax officials continue searches for third day at Jaya TV and other locations in Tamil Nadu: Jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala, her family, and their business associates are being investigated for alleged tax evasion.
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accuses Saudi Arabia of declaring war on Lebanon: The leader of the militant group said that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation was part of Riyadh’s effort to stoke sectarian tensions in Lebanon.
- Australian government loses its majority after MP resigns over dual citizenship: The prime minister ruled out the possibility of a no-confidence motion, and claimed that independents in the lower House would support his government.
- Arunachal Pradesh honours singer Bhupen Hazarika with a 10-foot statue in Bolung village: Sculpted by Biren Singh of Guwahati, it will be unveiled in early 2018.
- Google celebrates women’s labour movement leader Anasuya Sarabhai’s 132nd birthday with a doodle: Sarabhai had founded the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association, India’s oldest union of textile workers, in 1920.