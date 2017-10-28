Despite party line, a few BJP legislators take part in Tipu Jayanti events in Karnataka

Three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs and a few other leaders from Karnataka took part in Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Friday, despite the state BJP’s opposition, The Times of India reported.

On Friday, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated across Karnataka amid tight security and protests in various parts of the state.

Former minister and BJP legislator from Vijayanagara in Ballari district, Anand Singh, and Shahapur MLA Guru Patil participated in a government-organised event in Hosapete. Patil also reportedly praised the 18th century leader on his birth anniversary.

Singh acknowledged that there were protests against the celebrations, and his party was also against it. “But I am not a politician who will get into such a controversy...As a human being, I will rush to offer help to anyone, irrespective of community,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy’s photographs were put up on flex boards and banners celebrating Tipu Jayanti. While he said he would strictly abide by the BJP’s stand, he said he had no problem extending his support to such events. However, Reddy later blamed the Congress for putting up his photographs, reportedly wearing a skull cap.

The BJP has issued a show cause notice to Singh, but not Patil and Reddy as they are believed to have changed their stance later in the day.

Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar said “strict action” will be taken against the party leaders who took part in Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Citing sources, The Times of India said these leaders had participated in the event to appease the Muslim voters in their constituencies.

The BJP, which is the Opposition party in Karnataka, is against commemorating Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary as it looks at the ruler in a negative light. He died fighting the British in 1799.

While the controversy has been around since November 2015, it made news again this year after Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde asked the Karnataka government to leave him out of the November 10 event. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had criticised Hegde for refusing to attend the event. “It is being made into a political issue,” he had said. “There were four wars against the British and Tipu Sultan had fought them all.”