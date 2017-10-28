state news

Kerala woman claims man forged marriage documents, forced her to convert to Islam

In a petition filed at the Kerala High Court, she alleged that the man had also planned to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State terrorists.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

A 25-year-old woman has moved the Kerala High Court against a man who allegedly forced her to convert to Islam, forged documents to marry her and was planning to take her to Syria and sell her to Islamic State terrorists as a sex slave, The News Minute reported.

The woman has asked the Kerala High Court to nullify her marriage to one Muhammad Riyaz and requested that the National Investigation Agency look into the case. The Kerala High Court will hear the petition on November 13.

Her lawyer V Sethunath told The News Minute that she had met Riyaz while studying in Bengaluru in 2014. In November 2015, Riyaz allegedly forced her to have sex with him, recorded it and used it to threaten her into continuing sexual relations. The petition said Riyaz made the woman join a madrassa and forged documents, including her Aadhaar Card, to reflect her new Muslim name. He allegedly used these documents to get their marriage registered in May 2016.

Sethunath said the woman managed to escape from Riyaz and his family in December 2016 and went back to her family in Gujarat, News18 reported.

But Riyaz had moved the Kerala High Court with a habeas corpus petition. “He threatened her in the court corridor by showing her some pictures on his phone,” Sethunath claimed, adding that she was scared and agreed to go with the man because of his threat.

Riyaz’s family allegedly locked her up in a house in Kerala’s Paravoor. In August, they flew to Saudi Arabia, where Riyaz allegedly made the woman watch videos of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. In October, she managed to get access to a mobile phone and called her family, after which her father arranged for one of his friends in Saudi Arabia to help her fly back to India, the petition said.

The woman’s plea comes at a time that the National Investigation Agency said they had come across as least 90 cases of forced conversions in Kerala, including that of 24-year-old Hadiya, NDTV reported. Hadiya has been under house arrest after her marriage to Shafin Jahan was annulled by the High Court. The Supreme Court has asked her father to produce her in court on November 27.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.