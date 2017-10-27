Gurugram school murder: CBI ‘tortured, brutally thrashed’ my son, claims father of Class 11 student
The agency has denied harming the 16-year-old, who is accused of murdering a Class 2 student in a toilet of Ryan International School in September.
The father of the Class 11 student, who is accused of murdering a Class 2 boy in Gurugram’s Ryan International School, said on Saturday that his son was “tortured and brutally thrashed” while in custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation, ANI reported. The agency has denied the allegations.
“My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed,” the juvenile’s father said. “He is completely innocent. Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days if he had he committed such a serious crime?”
The Class 2 student was found murdered with his throat slit inside one of the washrooms of the school on September 8. The 16-year-old reportedly killed the boy as he wanted a parent-teacher meeting and an examination postponed.
The central investigating agency has denied torturing the accused. An unidentified CBI official told The Times of India that the Class 11 student showed no signs of regret or “abnormal behaviour” in front of his family or friends for almost two months after the murder.
On Friday, the CBI said the Class 11 student had been their main suspect for over a month. According to a Haryana court order, the agency had raided the teenager’s house on September 29 and seized a few articles and documents. The CBI’s action came about a week after it took over the case from the Gurugram Police, who had arrested a bus conductor.
Meanwhile, the the Juvenile Justice Board has asked the CBI to clarify why it violated the juvenile court-set timings to interrogate the minor accused. The agency was allowed to question the boy between 10 am and 5 pm.