The big news: Delhi government drops odd-even after NGT rejects exemptions, and 9 other top stories
- Delhi government calls off odd-even scheme after NGT refuses to exempt women and two-wheelers: United Airlines suspended its Newark-Delhi flights because of the pollution and smog in the Capital.
- CBI ‘tortured, brutally thrashed’ my son, claims father of Class 11 student: The agency has denied harming the 16-year-old, who is the main suspect in the Gurugram school murder case.
- PoK belongs to Pakistan, ‘independent Kashmir’ does not exist, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference leader also stressed that just holding talks with Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma will not resolve the dispute in the region.
- All unlisted cases should be mentioned only before the chief justice, says Supreme Court: The order comes a day after a controversy erupted in the top court over the medical colleges bribery case being listed for hearing.
- Kerala woman claims man forged marriage documents, forced her to convert to Islam: In a petition filed at the Kerala High Court, she alleged that the man had also planned to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State terrorists.
- Vladimir Putin has denied meddling in US election, says Donald Trump: The US president called the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference an ‘artificial Democratic hit job’.
- Congress will implement a ‘true GST’ with only one 18% slab: Rahul Gandhi says at Gujarat rally: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said ‘common sense has prevailed’, a day after the GST Council reduced tax on 178 items.
- Adani Power posts 14% rise in net profit in second quarter: The company said it had profited from higher revenues and lower borrowing costs.
- Pune University scraps circular that said only vegetarians, teetotalers were eligible for gold medal: Registrar Arvind Shaligram said they would write to the family that sponsored the medal and ask it to drop the stipulation.
- Doctor suspended for Facebook posts on government hospitals treating dengue patients: The West Bengal Health Department deemed his comments ‘derogatory to the hospital administration’.