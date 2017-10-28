quick reads

The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses China’s claim over Arunachal, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Delhi called off its plans to implement the odd-even scheme, and the CBI denied torturing the juvenile accused of murder in a Gurugram school.

by 
IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Arunachal is our territory, we are not concerned with China’s view,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: China had objected to her visit to the state earlier this month, saying it was not ‘conducive to the peace and tranquility of the region’.
  2. Delhi government calls off odd-even scheme after NGT refuses to exempt women and two-wheelers: United Airlines suspended its Newark-Delhi flights because of the pollution and smog in the Capital.
  3. CBI ‘tortured, brutally thrashed’ my son, claims father of Class 11 student: The agency has denied harming the 16-year-old, who is the main suspect in the Gurugram school murder case.
  4. Vladimir Putin has denied meddling in US election, says Donald Trump: The US president called the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference an ‘artificial Democratic hit job’.
  5. PoK belongs to Pakistan, ‘independent Kashmir’ does not exist, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference leader also stressed that just holding talks with Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma will not resolve the dispute in the region.
  6. All unlisted cases should be mentioned only before the chief justice, says Supreme Court: The order comes a day after a controversy erupted in the top court over the medical colleges bribery case being listed for hearing.
  7. Islamic State regains control of its last urban stronghold, two days after Syria captured it, says report: The extremist group also released a video titled, ‘Syrian regime forces fail to enter Albu Kamal city for the third day in a row.’
  8. Kerala woman claims man forged marriage documents, forced her to convert to Islam: In a petition filed at the Kerala High Court, she alleged that the man had also planned to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State terrorists.
  9. Congress will implement a ‘true GST’ with only one 18% slab: Rahul Gandhi says at Gujarat rally: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said ‘common sense has prevailed’, a day after the GST Council reduced tax on 178 items.
  10. Doctor suspended for Facebook posts on government hospitals treating dengue patients: The West Bengal Health Department deemed his comments ‘derogatory to the hospital administration’.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.