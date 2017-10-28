The big news: Smog leads to cancellation of dozens of Delhi-bound trains, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Karnataka government said it will soon name the killers of Gauri Lankesh, and protests against ‘Padmavati’ broke out in Surat and Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Thirty-four Delhi-bound trains delayed, eight cancelled, as air quality remains ‘severe’: Twenty-one trains were rescheduled.
- Gauri Lankesh’s killers will be named within weeks, says Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy: The Special Investigation Team has definite clues and is collecting evidence, he said.
- Mumbai Police detain 15 people protesting Padmavati, right-wing group members stage demonstration in Surat: The film has been criticised by Rajput groups in the state for ‘distorting history’.
- Arunachal is our territory, we are not concerned with China’s view,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: China had objected to her visit to the state earlier this month, saying it was not ‘conducive to the peace and tranquility of the region’.
- JNU students demand inquiry into claims of Wi-Fi restrictions, access now restored: A video uploaded online showed students were getting the ‘restricted mode’ message when they tried to access certain channels.
- ‘Women can sweep and mop to stay fit,’ advises Rajasthan education department magazine: The publication’s editor admitted that the suggestion of domestic chores should not have been specified for women, but said it stemmed from tradition.
- Donald Trump gets back at Kim Jong-un with ‘short and fat’ jibe after being called an ‘old lunatic’: ‘Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old, when I would never call him ‘short and fat?’ the president tweeted.
- Islamic State regains control of its last urban stronghold, two days after Syria captured it, says report: The extremist group also released a video titled, ‘Syrian regime forces fail to enter Albu Kamal city for the third day in a row.’
- Larsen & Toubro posts 27% year-on-year rise in July-September net profit, beats market estimates: The net profit was Rs 1,820 crore, higher than Rs 1,220 crore, pegged by a Reuters poll of analysts.
- Reliance Communications’ loss widens in July-September to Rs 2,709 crore: This was the company’s fourth straight quarter of loss.