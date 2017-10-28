quick reads

The big news: Smog leads to cancellation of dozens of Delhi-bound trains, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Karnataka government said it will soon name the killers of Gauri Lankesh, and protests against ‘Padmavati’ broke out in Surat and Mumbai.

Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Thirty-four Delhi-bound trains delayed, eight cancelled, as air quality remains ‘severe’: Twenty-one trains were rescheduled.
  2. Gauri Lankesh’s killers will be named within weeks, says Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy: The Special Investigation Team has definite clues and is collecting evidence, he said.
  3. Mumbai Police detain 15 people protesting Padmavati, right-wing group members stage demonstration in Surat: The film has been criticised by Rajput groups in the state for ‘distorting history’.
  4. Arunachal is our territory, we are not concerned with China’s view,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: China had objected to her visit to the state earlier this month, saying it was not ‘conducive to the peace and tranquility of the region’.
  5. JNU students demand inquiry into claims of Wi-Fi restrictions, access now restored: A video uploaded online showed students were getting the ‘restricted mode’ message when they tried to access certain channels.
  6. ‘Women can sweep and mop to stay fit,’ advises Rajasthan education department magazine: The publication’s editor admitted that the suggestion of domestic chores should not have been specified for women, but said it stemmed from tradition.
  7. Donald Trump gets back at Kim Jong-un with ‘short and fat’ jibe after being called an ‘old lunatic’: ‘Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old, when I would never call him ‘short and fat?’ the president tweeted.
  8. Islamic State regains control of its last urban stronghold, two days after Syria captured it, says report: The extremist group also released a video titled, ‘Syrian regime forces fail to enter Albu Kamal city for the third day in a row.’
  9. Larsen & Toubro posts 27% year-on-year rise in July-September net profit, beats market estimates: The net profit was Rs 1,820 crore, higher than Rs 1,220 crore, pegged by a Reuters poll of analysts.
  10. Reliance Communications’ loss widens in July-September to Rs 2,709 crore: This was the company’s fourth straight quarter of loss.
