The big news: Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump in the Philippines, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An RSS worker was murdered in Thrissur, and a Muslim man was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in Alwar, Rajasthan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump in the Philippines, will hold talks with President Rodrigo Duterte: The prime minister will attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Asean, and the Asean Business and Investment Summit.
- RSS man murdered in Kerala’s Thrissur, BJP claims Communist workers did it: Anandan was out on bail in connection with the killing of a CPI(M) worker in 2013.
- Vigilantes allegedly kill Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar for transporting cows: Ummar Khan’s body was found on the railway tracks on Friday evening.
- Table Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma’s report in Parliament, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister denied that his party had called for autonomy for the state.
- Police arrest 53 after mob in Bangladesh torches Hindu homes over rumoured derogatory Facebook post: On Friday, police opened fire on an angry mob, killing one person.
- Indian-origin man shot dead at US club, Sushma Swaraj assures family of help: The assailant, Markeese Dewitt, had been escorted out of the club for creating a disturbance, but returned and began firing.
- RBI will not pursue proposal to introduce Islamic banking in India: Sharia-compliant banking is a system of finance in which interest is not charged.
- Gangster-turned-activist booked for recording video on Facebook from Punjab’s Faridkot central jail: Six others in his barrack were also booked after jail authorities found two mobile phones on them.
- Pollution levels in Delhi up again on Sunday after brief respite on Saturday: The state had cancelled its plans to restrict vehicles in the Capital after the environmental tribunal objected to exemptions for women and two-wheelers.
- Congress retains seat in Chitrakoot bypoll, wins by over 14,000 votes: Nilanshu Chaturvedi was elected to the Madhya Pradesh seat, defeating the BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi.