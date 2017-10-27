The big news: 140 die after powerful quake hits Iraq-Iran border, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the Philippines, and schools in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida will reopen today despite the smog.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Powerful earthquake near Iraqi border kills at least 140, injures 1,000: The powerful quake struck 30 km southwest of Halabja in the Kurdish region in North Iraq around 9.20 pm on Sunday.
- Narendra Modi to meet Donald Trump in the Philippines, will hold talks with President Rodrigo Duterte: The prime minister will attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Asean, and the Asean Business and Investment Summit.
- Schools in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida to reopen despite pollution: All institutes in Gurugram will remain shut till at least Tuesday.
- At least 16 feared dead after boat capsizes near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh: State Home Minister N Chinnarajappa said 11 bodies had been recovered and 20 people rescued, so far.
- Man of Indian origin shot dead at US club, Sushma Swaraj assures family of help: The assailant, Markeese Dewitt, had been escorted out of the club for creating a disturbance, but returned and began firing.
- Vigilantes allegedly kill Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar for transporting cows: Ummar Khan’s body was found on the railway tracks on Friday evening.
- RSS man murdered in Kerala’s Thrissur, BJP claims Communist workers did it: Anandan was out on bail in connection with the killing of a CPI(M) worker in 2013.
- Police arrest 53 after mob in Bangladesh torches Hindu homes over rumoured derogatory Facebook post: On Friday, police opened fire on an angry mob, killing one person.
- RBI will not pursue proposal to introduce Islamic banking in India: Sharia-compliant banking is a system of finance in which interest is not charged.
- Gangster-turned-activist booked for recording video on Facebook from Punjab’s Faridkot central jail: Six others in his barrack were also booked after jail authorities found two mobile phones on them.