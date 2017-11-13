A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Monday admitted for urgent hearing a petition on tackling pollution in Delhi. The plea by lawyer RK Kapoor seeks immediate action against stubble burning and construction dust around the city to control pollution. The matter will be heard by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for not filing a review petition before it on the odd-even scheme, ANI reported. On Saturday, the Delhi government had said it would file the review petition asking the green court to reconsider its stand on exempting women and two-wheelers from the scheme.

“The Delhi government has still not moved a modification application with the National Green Tribunal on the odd-even issue,” the NGT said. “Did the government intend to approach us, or was the transport minister’s statement meant for the media only?”

Air pollution levels in Delhi rose again on Sunday after declining on Saturday. Although the air quality index was still in the “severe” category, schools reopened in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, but remained shut in Gurugram.