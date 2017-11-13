India’s benchmark indices slipped after opening higher on Monday.

At 12.10 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 33,204.70, down 109.86 points, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 10,271.75, trading 50 points lower.

Investor concerns over the government’s finances – the Goods and Services Tax Council’s move to lower the levy on 178 items – caused the shares to decline, BloombergQuint reported. Market sentiment was also affected by anticipation over the consumer price inflation data for October expected later on Monday. Reuters had found that retail inflation is likely to have sped up to a seven-month high in October.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Coal India saw their shares decline the most on both Sensex and Nifty. Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers on both indices.

The rupee opened at 65.38 a dollar and touched a one-month low of 65.39.