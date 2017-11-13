A woman has alleged that her husband, a professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, told her over WhatsApp that he was divorcing her, PTI reported. The police said she approached them alleging that her husband, Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan, was “torturing” her and had locked their house to stop her from entering it.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Pandey said the woman met him last week and claimed her husband had sent her two talaq notices on WhatsApp. Pandey said a case was registered against the professor.

Khan, however, denied his wife’s claims. He told ANI he had served her two divorce notices according to law. “She is still my wife,” Khan said. “There was never a third divorce.”

I haven't given her triple talaq. I divorced her verbally, sent the same via post & WhatsApp. After a month, I divorced her verbally&sent it via SMS. She is still my wife. There was never a 3rd divorce: Khalid Khan, AMU Professor whose wife accused him of giving her triple talaq pic.twitter.com/vhKFpBOWTY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2017

The woman’s complaint comes months after the Supreme Court, on August 22, struck down triple talaq, calling the Islamic practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

Triple talaq is a practice by which Muslim men are allowed to instantly divorce their wives by simply pronouncing “talaq”, meaning divorce, three times.