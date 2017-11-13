A look at the headlines right now:

Schools in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida to reopen despite pollution: Supreme Court admits urgent hearing on plea seeking action to tackle Delhi pollution, and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said he will introduce a Right to Clean Air Bill in Parliament’s Winter Session. At least 339 killed, over 2,500 injured after powerful earthquake strikes near Iraq-Iran border: Most of the casualties were in Iran’s Kermanshah province, where 129 people died and over 900 were hurt in the 7.3-magnitude quake. Twenty die after boat capsizes near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh: State Home Minister N Chinnarajappa said 20 people had been rescued from the Krishna river. Undertrial shot dead in Rohini Court complex in Delhi: The police arrested the accused immediately after the incident that took place around 11.20 am in the corridor near the canteen area. Swine flu cases rose twentyfold in India in 2017, shows Health Ministry data: Over one lakh people were affected and 8,562 succumbed to the H1N1 virus in the country between 2010 and October 2017, the report says. OPD services across Karnataka likely to be affected as doctors protest against medical bill amendments: The ‘Belagavi Chalo’ protest comes on a day when the state government is likely to pass the bill as the Winter Session begins. SC asks Centre to clarify its stand on the Ram Setu within six weeks: The bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka has been embroiled in controversy since 2005 after the government’s Sethusamudram shipping canal project was planned. ‘Vested interests win,’ says senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka after 51st transfer: The Haryana government transferred him, along with 12 other IAS officers, a month after he asked a minister to return a vehicle to a junior officer. Wife of Aligarh Muslim University professor claims he divorced her over WhatsApp: The police registered a case against Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan after the woman alleged torture in her complaint. SoftBank to invest in Uber after the two strike a billion-dollar deal: The Japanese venture capitalist is also a major investor in Ola, the cab-hailing firm’s main competition in India.