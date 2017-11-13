2012 Delhi gangrape: Supreme Court defers review petition to December 12
The bench had upheld the death penalty for all four convicts in the case on May 5.
The Supreme Court on Monday deferred a review petition filed by Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, to December 12.
The matter was heard by a bench consisting Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. On May 5, the bench had upheld the death penalty for all four convicts in the case.
Six individuals, including a juvenile, had raped a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, whom they had brutally abused, had succumbed to her injuries on December 29 the same year at a hospital in Singapore. The minor accused was released in December 2015 after serving three years in a detention home for juveniles while one convict died in prison.
A trial court had ordered death sentences for the convicts in September 2013, which was upheld by the Delhi High Court six months later. However, the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the sentence after the convicts Akshay, Vinay Sharma, Pawan and Mukesh had moved it.
The incident had triggered country-wide protests and demands to ensure more safety for women in India. The outrage had forced the government to introduce new laws on rape.