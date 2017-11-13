Two soldiers from the Assam Rifles paramilitary force were killed and six others were injured after suspected militants triggered an improvised explosive device in the town of Chandel in Manipur early on Monday, PTI reported.

The explosion occurred at 6 am near the District Collectorate, about 64 km from Imphal, IANS reported.

One of the soldiers died of injuries on the spot while the other died on the way to the hospital. The police identified them as riflemen Indra Singh and Sohan Lan.