Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was being transformed at an “unprecedented scale”, ANI reported. He was speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Business and Investment summit in Manila.

The prime minister said that the country has kept emphasis on “minimum government and maximum governance” and repealed about 1,200 outdated laws over the last three years. “We are working day and night towards easy, effective and transparent governance,” he said.

Task of transforming India is proceeding at an unprecedented scale. We are working day and night towards easy, effective and transparent governance: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/XKxwKIyrdD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

The government has used technology to reach people, Modi said, according to News18. “Digital transactions have increased by 34% in an year,” the prime minister claimed, adding that his government has incorporated ideas and suggestions on policies from two million citizens.

Modi added that the Jan Dhan Yojana ensured that a large section of Indians got access to banking services in just a few months. “We have committed to transforming India into a global manufacturing hub...We want to make Indians job makers, not job seekers.”

Modi added, “We have also simplified industrial licencing and made the springing up of new businesses, very easy.”

The prime minister is on a three-day trip to the Philippines.