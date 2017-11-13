Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a stake in online grocery supplier BigBasket.

The Alibaba group plans to buy stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, which runs BigBasket, through its subsidiary Alibaba Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited, a notice by the anti-trust body said on Monday.

The notice did not have details of the proposed investment. The size of the investment is likely to be $200 million (Rs 1,310 crore), according to earlier reports by The Economic Times and VCCircle.

Earlier this year, Alibaba group invested $200 million in Paytm’s online marketplace unit, including $177 million from Alibaba Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd said.

Investing in BigBasket could help the grocery company further strengthen its position in the Indian market.