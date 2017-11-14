Gangster Saraj Singh Mintoo, accused of shooting dead Hindu Sangharsh Sena district president Vipan Sharma in Amritsar in October, is believed to have admitted to the murder in a Facebook post, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I killed Vipan Sharma,” Mintoo purportedly said in the post, which has since been taken down. “He was punished for his deeds as he had conspired in the murder of my close friend’s father. That was unbearable.”

Two men on a bike had shot Sharma dead in Bharatnagar in Amritsar. There were 15 injury marks on his body, including eight bullet wounds. In his Facebook post, Mintoo also denied any religious angle to Sharma’s murder. He said his friend’s father worked with the Amritsar Police.

The police said they were verifying whether it was Mintoo who published the post. “I do not believe the gangster had himself put this post on his Facebook account,” Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Jagmohan Singh told The Times of India. “It seems to have been done by someone else. But we are investigating.”

Last week, the Punjab Police arrested Mintoo’s mother Sukhraj Kaur for allegedly sheltering her son and the others involved after the crime, The Tribune reported. Mintoo is still on the run.