Two encounters broke out in South Kashmir on Tuesday morning – security forces are battling militants in both Kulgam and Pulwama, PTI reported. This comes a day after the Indian Army gunned down two militants in a shootout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara town.

Joint forces are engaged in encounter with terrorists in two places in valley. Wish them good luck — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 14, 2017

J&K: Encounter between Security forces and terrorists underway in Kulgam (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ZLzZsS3d8o — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

In Kulgam, a joint team of the Army, the police, and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the village of Nowbug Kund in Qazigund area after being tipped off that there were militants in the village, DNA reported. As a search operation was on, the two militants suspected to be holed up in the village opened fired, a police spokesperson said.

The other encounter broke out in Laam village in Pulwama’s Awantipora area after militants fired at a search party of security forces.

In both incidents, the militants are believed to have escaped, but there is no official confirmation yet.