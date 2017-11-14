A woman has accused former United States President George HW Bush of groping her, Time reported on Monday. Roslyn Corrigan is the sixth woman to make such allegations against Bush.

Corrigan said she was 16 when she met the former president at an event at the office of the Central Intelligence Agency in Woodlands, Texas, in 2003. During a photoshoot, Bush, who was at that time 79-years-old, publicly grabbed her without her consent, Corrigan said. She added that the incident left her traumatised.

“My initial reaction was absolute horror,” Corrigan said. “I was really, really confused. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that’?”

The former president later issued a statement and apologised to Corrigan. “George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone distress, and he again apologises to anyone he offended during a photo op,” a spokesperson said.

Actor Heather Lind was the first to level allegations against Bush in October, saying he had groped her four years ago during a photoshoot. Subsequently, four other women came forward saying that the former US president had behaved similarly with them too. Bush’s spokesperson had then said that the incident involving Lind was an “attempt at humour”.