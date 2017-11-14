A man was arrested for allegedly raping his one-and-a-half-year-old neighbour in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat area, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal said the incident took place on Monday.

The toddler’s parents had left her in the care of the accused when they went to work on Monday, said unidentified police officials. Both the accused and the toddler’s father work at a private security firm.

“He came back after night duty while the girl’s father left home for his morning duty,” a police officer told the Hindustan Times. “Her mother and siblings also left [for work], and finding the child alone, the man sexually assaulted her.”

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother returned from work in the evening and found her daughter crying and bleeding. Subsequently, the child was taken to a nearby hospital where a medical examination confirmed rape.