India’s wholesale price inflation stood at 3.59% for the month of October 2017 over the same month in 2016, government data released on Tuesday showed. The wholesale price index reflects the change in prices of goods bought and sold in the wholesale market.

The wholesale price index for October was 115.5 against 114.3 for September. In September, the wholesale inflation rate was 2.60%.

The index for the “primary articles” category rose 2% in October to 133.4 against 130.8 in September. The index for the “fuel and power” group rose 3.1%, and the index for manufactured products (which carries the most weight in calculating the wholesale price index) soared 0.3%.