Robbers dug a 25-foot tunnel into the locker room of a bank in Navi Mumbai, broke into 30 vaults and stole valuables worth Rs 40 lakh between Saturday and Sunday, PTI reported on Tuesday. The theft came to light after officials at Bank of Baroda’s Sanpada branch came in to work on Monday and found the vaults open.

The police said the tunnel led to a shop near the bank. The shop opened only in May, and the tenant has been missing since the robbery, the Hindustan Times reported.

The bank has 225 lockers, and the robbers broke into 30 of them, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying. Other reports said the valuables stolen were worth a lot more.

“The bank had CCTV cameras in the other rooms but none inside the locker room,” Kiran Patil, assistant commissioner of Nerul Police told the Hindustan Times. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tushar Doshi said it is “impossible to dig a tunnel ending exactly under the locker room without knowing the bank’s layout”.