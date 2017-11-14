The big news: Delhi government withdraws odd-even review plea before NGT, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Myanmar replaced its Army general in charge of Rakhine amid the Rohingya crisis, and a soldier and militant died in an encounter in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi government withdraws plea before National Green Tribunal on exemptions to odd-even policy: In its November 11 order, the court had refused to leave out women and two-wheelers from the scheme.
- Myanmar replaces Army general in charge of Rakhine amid Rohingya crisis: However, no reason has been given for transferring Major General Maung Maung Soe.
- Soldier, militant killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district: A gunfight is on between security forces and militants in Pulwama, as well.
- US appeals court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to take partial effect: People with no connections to the US will not be allowed to enter the country, according to the ruling.
- India’s wholesale inflation rose to 3.59% in October: The index for the ‘fuel and power’ group rose 3.1% in October.
- Robbers dig 25-foot tunnel to bank’s locker room, steal valuables worth Rs 40 lakh: The tunnel led to a shop that opened near the Bank of Baroda branch recently, and the tenant has been missing since the theft.
- Demonetisation and GST helped cut India’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2017, says report: The 2017 Global Carbon Budget also warned that if the economy recovered quickly from these, emissions will go over 5% again in 2018 from 2% this year.
- Man arrested for allegedly raping 18-month-old neighbour in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat: The toddler’s parents had left her in the care of the accused.
- Woman accuses former US President George HW Bush of groping her when she was 16: Roslyn Corrigan said the incident took place at an event at the office of the Central Intelligence Agency in Woodlands, Texas, in 2003.
- Temples must ensure same distance from idol for both paid and free darshan, rules Madras High Court: The petitioner had challenged the special privileges some temples in Tamil Nadu grant to those who pay for quicker and longer visits.