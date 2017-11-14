Hardik Patel, who has been leading the Patidar community’s agitation for reservation in education and jobs, has said that he is satisfied with the three options provided by the Congress on how the party would grant reservation to Patels if voted to power, PTI reported on Tuesday.

He, however, said that a final call will be taken by Tuesday evening after a meeting of the community’s supreme bodies – the Umiya Dham and the Khodal Dham.

At a late-night meeting in Ahmedabad on November 8, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal gave the three options to the members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener Dinesh Bambhania, however, kept the options confidential, and said that the Congress’ proposal did not alter the existing 49% reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state.

Patel also hinted that the Congress’ proposal does not violate the laws. “The Constitution does not put a cap on 50% reservation,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “There are various judgements of the Supreme Court through which reservation can also be given to Patidars while remaining in the ambit of the Constitution.”

Patel said the apex court had passed contradictory judgements about reservation, saying in one instance that quota cannot go beyond 50%, and ruling in another case that reservation beyond the 50% limit can be granted after carrying out a survey. “Patel community in Madhya Pradesh was included under OBC quota in 1994,” he told reporters. “Similarly, Patidars in Gujarat can also get reservation.”