A court in Bihar’s Bettiah district on Monday ordered the filing of a case of treason against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, ANI reported.

A lawyer had filed a plea against Abdullah’s recent remarks that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belonged to Islamabad. The plea said that the statement was anti-national and divisive, India Today reported.

“Pakistan-administered Kashmir belongs to Pakistan, and this side belongs to India,” Abdullah had reportedly said on November 11. “I tell this to them and to the world: this is not going to change. Let them fight however many wars they want to.”

The National Conference president had also said that “independent Kashmir” was not a reality, according to The Hindu.

“Jammu and Kashmir is landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers – China, Pakistan and India,” he had said. “All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about azadi [freedom] are wrong.”