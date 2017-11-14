At least 22 policemen were killed and 35 people were wounded as Taliban attacked more than a dozen checkpoints over six hours on Monday night, TOLOnews reported. Nearly 40 terrorists from the radical Islamist group also lost their lives in the attacks in Zhari and Maiwand districts.

“Our forces resisted until they received reinforcements and air support,” police spokesperson Zia Durrani was quoted as saying by Reuters. “The Taliban were defeated.”

The Taliban, however, claimed that they killed 43 policemen and members of a militia, and destroyed 13 armoured vehicles.

In October, at least 43 Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban suicide bombers stormed an Army base in the province.