Veteran Bollywood actor Shyama died in Mumbai on Tuesday, Mid-day reported. She was 82.

Shyama acted in more than 175 films in a career spanning four decades, The Indian Express reported. Some of her memorable roles were in movies such as Aar Paar, Barsaat Ki Raat, Sawan Bhadon, Milan and Sharada, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1957.

The actor, born Khurshid Akhtar, was given the stage name Shyama by director Vijay Bhatt, according to Mid-day. She married cinematographer Fali Mistry in 1953, with whom she had three children – Farooq, Rohin and Shirrin.