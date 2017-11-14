Nationalism is the “biggest factor” for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, much as it was in the Uttar Pradesh polls earlier this year, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told NDTV.

“For us, nationalism is the biggest factor just like it was in Uttar Pradesh...nationalism in any form that is good for the country,” Rupani said in an interview. “People will rise above caste and will vote for nationalism and development.” The BJP had won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in March with a clear majority.

Elections in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 9 and December 14.

Calling Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi “gappidas”, Rupani said he “talks baseless things” and people still mock him.

During his election campaign in the state, Gandhi has repeatedly hit out at the BJP for a flawed Goods and Services Tax – calling it “Gabbar Singh Tax” – and has claimed that the Gujarat model of development has failed.