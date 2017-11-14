Kerala Women’s Commission said on Tuesday that it was stopped from meeting Hadiya, whose marriage to a Muslim man has set off a legal and political storm over the last few months, PTI reported.

Hadiya’s father did not allow the commission’s chairperson, MC Josephine, to meet her, saying the family was looking after her well. This happened even though the meeting was already scheduled and the family knew about the visit in advance, Josephine said.

Last week, the National Commission for Women had met Hadiya at her home in Kerala’s Kottayam district, and said she is safe and secure and had not been tortured by her father as reports had claimed.

The case

Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, converted to Islam and married Shafin Jahan in 2016. Acting on a petition filed by Hadiya’s father Ashokan, the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage in May.

Hadiya’s father had told the court that he felt Muslim organisations planned to take her abroad and make her join the Islamic State group. He also claimed that Jahan was involved in terror activities. The court had ordered Hadiya to be placed under her parents’ custody and she has been in her father’s house ever since.

In August, Jahan moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision. The Supreme Court recently said it will hear Hadiya in person on November 27 before giving its verdict.