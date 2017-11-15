California: Four killed, 10 injured after gunman targets elementary school
No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries.
At least four people were killed on Tuesday in North California in the United States after a gunman went on a shooting spree, targeting an elementary school and a woman driving her children to school, The Washington Post reported. No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries along with seven adults.
The carnage ended after law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and killed the gunman. Phil Johnston, an assistant sheriff, said the attack began shortly before 8 am on Tuesday. The police received “multiple 911 calls of different shooting sites, including the elementary school” in Rancho Tehama Reserve, he said.
“It was very clear early on that we had a subject that was randomly picking targets,” Johnston said, adding that the motive was not clear yet.
The shooter, known to law enforcement agencies, was a resident of Rancho Tehama Reserve and was “involved in a domestic violence incident” the day before the shooting, neighbours told the police.
Johnston said they recovered a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns they believe the attacker had used. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will dispatch their agents to the scene of the crime for further inquiry.