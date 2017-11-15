quick reads

The big news: Delhi wants neighbouring states to implement odd-even scheme, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Four people died in a shooting at a school in California, and the men arrested for killing a cow transporter in Alwar mutilated the man’s body.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Delhi government wants neighbouring states to implement odd-even scheme to tackle NCR pollution: In a new plea to the National Green Tribunal, it sought to exempt two-wheelers and women from the policy, either for a year or till there are 2,000 more buses.
  2. Four killed, 10 injured after gunman targets elementary school in California: No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries.
  3. Two men arrested for killing Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar admit to being gau rakshaks: The police said the duo also confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident.
  4. Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking SIT probe in medical colleges bribery case: The bench had earlier said the allegations amounted to a deliberate attempt to denigrate the judicial system.
  5. Toll in Iran earthquake reaches 530, survivors face freezing temperatures outdoors: The number of those injured has risen to over 7,800.
  6. Soldiers take over headquarters of Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster amid rumours of a coup: This comes a day after the Army chief had threatened military intervention after President Robert Mugabe sacked the vice president.
  7. Chennai engineer dies after alleged stalker burns her alive: The accused went to the woman’s house on Monday night, and set her on fire after her family refused to allow him to meet her.
  8. India’s export drops by over 1%, trade deficit widens to near 3-year high: Experts said that this decline in exports was expected as exporters were facing a shortage of funds after paying GST for four months without any refund.
  9. West Bengal gets Geographical Indication status for rosogulla: West Bengal and Odisha have been fighting over the origin of the sweet since 2015.
  10. Child malnutrition, air pollution top risk factors for country’s health decline in 2016, says report: The under-five mortality rate in India has reduced substantially from 1990, however, the difference between states in this rate is high.
