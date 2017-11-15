The big news: Kerala minister Thomas Chandy quits over land grab charges, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Wednesday, and Zimbabwe’s Army removed President Robert Mugabe from the ruling Zanu-PF party.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over allegations of land grab: Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Nationalist Congress Party would take a call on Chandy’s future.
- Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but the smog is still a health hazard: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accused Delhi’s AAP government of trying to divert attention from its failure to tackle the pollution in the city.
- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe deposed from ruling party after Army intervention: Zanu-PF reiterated the military’s stand that it had not attempted a coup.
- Haryana minister asked murdered boy’s family not to demand CBI inquiry in Gurugram case, claims father: Rao Narbir Singh has denied the allegation and said he made sure their demand was fulfilled.
- Gujarat Election Commission bars BJP from using ‘Pappu’ in its electronic ads: ‘Pappu’, which roughly translates to someone who is unintelligent, is often used to ridicule Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
- Shampoos, chocolates, kitchen staples cheaper as new GST rates come into effect today: The Goods and Services Tax Council on November 10 lowered the levy on more than 200 items.
- Two men arrested for killing Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar admit to being gau rakshaks: The police said the duo also confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident.
- Australians vote ‘overwhelmingly yes’ to legalise same-sex marriage: Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull said he will introduce a bill on marriage equality in Parliament.
- Four killed, 10 injured after gunman targets elementary school in California: No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries.
- Centre to make it mandatory for contractors to pay Rs 10 lakh in case of manual scavenging deaths: The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry will conduct a survey in 15 states to determine the extent of the practice.