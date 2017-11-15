Sensex, Nifty decline as India’s trade deficit widens, exports contract
Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma’s stock declined the most on both indices, a day after the firm reported a big drop in its net profit.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by over 181 points on Wednesday, trading at 32,760 points at 2.28 pm. The broader NSE Nifty also declined 70 points to trade at 10,115.70 at the same time.
The decline in the indices on Wednesday was because India’s trade deficit widened to an almost three-year high of $14 billion (Rs 91,500 crore) for October and exports fell 1.12%, Mint reported. Plummeting metal stocks, which tanked after prices fell on the global market, also contributed to the Indian markets trading lower.
Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma’s stock declined the most on the Sensex on Wednesday after the company reported a big drop in net profit on Tuesday. The other top losers on the Sensex were ONGC, BHEL, ITC and Tata Steel. The biggest gainers were ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Motors DVR, TCS and Larsen & Toubro.
Sun Pharma was the biggest loser on the NSE too. The other stocks that fell the most were Hindalco, Vedanta, ONGC and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The top five gainers on the Nifty were BPCL, Tech Mahindra, Ambuja Cements, HPCL and ICICI Bank.
All other major Asian markets also traded lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost over 351 points, or 1.57%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng closed 241 points down. The Taiwan index shed over 56 points and the Shanghai SE Composite Index 27 points.
The Indian rupee rose seven paise to trade at 65.47 to the United States dollar at 1.51 pm.