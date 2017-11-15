Assembly elections

‘Sex tape shows how low politics can stoop’: Jignesh Mevani tells Hardik Patel

The Dalit leader said those who made the videos have violated a person’s right to privacy.

by 
Sam Panthaky/AFP

Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday extended his support to Hardik Patel after two videos purportedly featuring the Patidar leader were circulated on social media. While one clip purportedly shows Patel with a woman in a room, the other allegedly shows him drinking with a group of people.

In a Facebook post, Mevani said the tapes were an example of how low can politics stoop. “The entire system is trying to silence the voice of a 24-year-old leader, from charging him with sedition to releasing sex CD,” he said.

The Dalit leader said those who made and released the videos have committed a crime by violating a person’s right to privacy. He also said he did not believe that the man in the video was Patel. “But for argument’s sake, if we believe it is Patel, what is wrong with that?...The Bharatiya Janata Party should focus on the promises they made in the 2012 manifesto, and not release sex CD.”

He said the people of Gujarat should be aware that those can ensure that the police, senior IPS officers spy on a single woman for “saheb”, they can surely invade the bedrooms of people to keep a check on them. Mevani was referring to a case when Amit Shah, who was then the Gujarat home minister, was accused of allegedly using the police machinery for illegal surveillance of a woman.

“Hardik Patel and I may disagree on several issues,” said Mevani. “But I am against such personal attacks. I assure Hardik publicly that not only me, but thousands of Dalit youths are with you. Those who are entering others’ bedrooms to make sex CDs, can never help Gujarat develop.”

The row over the CDs comes at a time when political parties are strengthening their campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and December 14.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.